Judwaa 2 actor Taapsee Pannu: Both hard-hitting and commercial films are not easy

Taapsee Pannu says people always overlook the effort it takes for an actor to appear convincing while dancing on a beach, fully decked-up. The actor says commercial films may not be as emotionally draining as intense dramas, but they do demand a certain kind of physical effort from actors. In an interview, Taapsee says, “Having done both commercial and hard-hitting cinema, I can say none of them are easy. In commercial films, you do get the privilege to not get into that intense zone. But looking like a million bucks onscreen is not effortless. “No matter how beautiful actors are, it is not easy to look drop dead gorgeous in every shot in a commercial film. To carry yourself as if you are the diva, it is not an easy job.” The actor says “dancing on the beach in heels or around the trees, no matter how much fun we make of it, it is not a simple thing to do.”

Taapsee, 30, who made a mark with her hard-hitting performances in Pink and Naam Shabana, will next be seen in romantic comedy Judwaa 2. The actor says she decided to do the typical Bollywood masala entertainer as she does not want people to box her in a particular category. “I decided to do Judwaa 2 because I didn’t want to put that genre tag on me and close my chapter. It is a constant change of gear. I want people to be more curious about what I am going to do next. “I don’t want my audience to rest and relax thinking she can only do a certain kind of cinema. I want to keep them on the edge.” Taapsee says commercial space is not something new to her.

“I started my career with typical commercial glamorous film. I have build a certain audience for me because of ‘Pink’and ‘Naam Shabana’ and they expect me to do certain kind of films. “My answer to that is…If I keep doing hard-hitting stuff my impact will die down after some time. But I am not going to disappoint those people who want to see me doing those heavy duty roles. I will return to that because that has got me my audience.”

The actor says her last few performances may have been praised a lot, but she believes she is yet to “arrive” in the industry. “I have still not arrived in a way that I can sit and wait and let things happens on the auto pilot mode. It won’t happen still. Now I have different battles to fight. I am just getting ready for the next stage. I want to make sure that I am doing different genres. I want people to believe that I can pull off more than one or two types of genres or characters.”

