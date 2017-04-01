Nach Baliye 8 judge Sonakshi Sinha likes singing, dancing talent shows

Sonakshi Sinha will be judging a dance reality show for the first time. Sonakshi Sinha will be judging a dance reality show for the first time.

Actress Sonakshi Sinha, who will be seen as a judge on dance reality TV show Nach Baliye 8, says she enjoys such entertainers. “I am looking forward to very amazing and big things in my life because for the first time I will be judging a dance reality show and experience some amazing performance of contestant couples. Personally, I really like talent shows involving singing and dancing, so I am very happy to be a part of ‘Nach Baliye'” Sonakshi said here on the sets of reality show Dil Hai Hindustani.

A few days back Sonakshi also revealed that she already has a favourite contestant in Nach Baliye 8. The actor said that she is a huge fan of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor Divyanka Tripathi. The actor told IANS, “My mother is a huge fan of Divyanka. She loves her performance in ‘Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’ and looks upon Ishi Maa’s character on screen and catches her episodes whenever she spares time.” Divyanka was happy to know about her newly found fan and said that she would love to meet Sonakshi’s mother in person, “I hope I can have her on one of the episodes, seek her blessings in person and get a chance to share the stage with her.”

Sonakshi has also been lately visiting the sets of different reality shows to promote her upcoming film Noor.

Talking about the film, in which she plays a journalist, the actress said: “‘Noor’ is getting a very positive response. I am glad that people are liking the songs and the trailer of the film. People are giving a positive response and I just hope that people will also enjoy the movie after its release.”

