Jubin Nautiyal on Haaye Dil leak: I’ll not rest till I catch culprits 

Singer Jubin Nautiyal, who recently lent his voice for Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil title track, was in town to release his new single, Haaye Dil. Unfortunately, even before the official release, the song was released over internet. Miffed Jubin had filed complained against the piracy but no progress has been made in the case.

“I was in Tripura where we were playing at a concert. Suddenly, right before the sound check, I listen to the song playing from the adjacent building. I was shocked because we had not released the song yet and I was just about to perform the song for the first time ever at the concert. I was in a weird state of mind. We worked really hard for it and when it got leaked, I was so depressed. However, soon we released the video and the song started to get good response. But we have filed the complaint, this is first time that something like this has happened to me. I will find out how it happened and won’t let this happen again,” said the singer who has also done playback for Salman Khan in Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

The 27-year-old said that the web space has its own pros and cons. While it’s helping Indian music to broaden its horizon, it’s making their music more prone to risk. “Internet is breaking the music scene. Internet has its own pros-cons. Earlier, we used to have albums, we used to listen to the entire album, from beginning till the end. Now, we don’t see that happening. As soon as a song plays, people want to skip to the next one. That’s not how you judge a good or a bad music. You have to understand it, give it time. You have to feel. However, having said that I would have to agree that internet has extended the horizons of music industry. But this leak and all, I have no idea if there are some rules and regulations for it. I am just researching in order to put a strong case. I am sure it happened to other people too, but it’s really sad for an artiste because they put in a lot of effort in their every song.”

The one thing he really wants to work on is to get rid of piracy. “Piracy should be banned in absolute entirety and stricter rules should be made.”

Speaking about his song, Jubin said he wanted to break the stereotype that he can only sing ‘soft’ and ‘romantic’ songs. “The music that’s being played is a progressive rock song which has conventional Hindi lyrics and melody. It is an experiment. I do not wish to do usual things like Bollywood songs or so. I want to experiment with my voice and music because people have typecasted me as a soft ballad singer. I have to break that image. The song is about heartbreak, unrequited love and the underline angst. I’m sure people will love it.”

After lending his voice to songs like ‘Kuch Toh Bata Zindagi’ (Bajrangi Bhaijaan), ‘Tere Liye’ (Fitoor), ‘The Humma Song’ (Ok Jaanu), “Bawara Mann” (Jolly LLB 2) and Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil, the singer is prepping up to mesmerise his fans with Half Girlfriend’s song, starring Shraddha Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor.

