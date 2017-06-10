JP Dutta unveils first look of his war-drama titled Paltan

JP Dutta is back again on the director’s seat for a war-based drama film, Paltan. JP Dutta is back again on the director’s seat for a war-based drama film, Paltan.

Veteran filmmaker JP Dutta, known for war films including the National Award winning “Border”, has unveiled the first look of his next war drama titled “Paltan”. He is excited to bring another chapter of Indian history alive through the film.

“It’s time to tell a new story, to tell another part of history of our country and salute more real life heroes! I present ‘PALTAN’. A film and a subject very close to my heart and I’m extremely excited about it,” Dutta, who last directed the 2006 film “Umrao Jaan”, said in a statement.

The first look of the film shows silhouettes of army men treading an uneven path, with a tagline: “Brother to my right. Brother to my left. Together we stand. Together we fight.”

One can also see several dog tags with names of officers inscribed on them at the top of the poster. The casting of Dutta’s drama is underway and will be announced soon.

According to an informed source, “Paltan” will boast of an exciting ensemble star cast.

“There are even rumours (that makers) to have actual army men in the film,” added the source.

Earlier, JP Dutta’s daughter Nidhi Dutta took to Instagram and posted a short video, featuring a jawan and her father sitting in a military jeep, giving us hints about her father’s next project. She wrote, “For all those Who Serve and Those serving even today away from their Homes…. AGAIN… THIS ONE’S FOR YOU! Embarking on yet another journey… Yet another Part of History to tell!!!#gettingcloser #countdown #youreadyforus #watchthisspace #jpdutta.”

Produced by JP Films and directed by Dutta, the film will go on the floors later this year, and is scheduled for a summer 2018 release.

