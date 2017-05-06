JP Dutta returns to India’s snow-capped border post. Is another war film on the cards? Watch video

JP Dutta who had once treated Bollywood fans with films like Border and LOC Kargil, maybe coming up with another war drama JP Dutta who had once treated Bollywood fans with films like Border and LOC Kargil, maybe coming up with another war drama

When filmmaker JP Dutta’s daughter Nidhi Dutta took to Instagram and posted a short video, featuring a jawan and her father sitting in a military jeep, it only made us wonder, whether there was another war film on the cards? “For all those Who Serve and Those serving even today away from their Homes…. AGAIN… THIS ONE’S FOR YOU! Embarking on yet another journey… Yet another Part of History to tell!!!#gettingcloser #countdown #youreadyforus #watchthisspace #jpdutta,” wrote Nidhi while sharing the video.

The short Instagram video has a white cover and the backdrop of snow only adds drama to the entire set-up. In what looks like an army outpost, the camera zoomed in to show a board that read there which reads – ‘We Are Here To Stay’. Along with a jawan, the video also featured a green jeep in which JP Dutta is sitting, the vehicle usually used by army men or forest officials.

This video only makes us wonder, whether JP Dutta who had once treated Bollywood fans with films like Border and LOC Kargil, will be coming up with another war drama or will Nidhi Dutta be announcing her debut Bollywood project soon.

Also read: Ekta Kapoor on Divyanka Tripathi leaving Yeh Hai Mohabbatein: Love, hate or ignore her but Ishima will stay. See pic

Last month, a report in the Sikkim Express stated that the filmmaker is working on his upcoming film titled Indo-China in Sikkim. In the light of this, JP Dutta and Nidhi reportedly also met Sikkim’s Tourism Minister. It was further reported that the Minister had asked Dutta to help give opportunities to the locals on the project.

If speculations turn out to be true, we might soon see JP Dutta making a comeback in the industry. And if not that, then maybe Nidhi Dutta’s debut, or both. In any case we will surely keep a close watch on this space, just like Nidhi suggested.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd