Jolly LLB 2: Twinkle Khanna promotes husband Akshay Kumar’s film and we are in splits. See pics

Twinkle Khanna is known among millennials and netizens for her one liners, sarcastic replies, shutting down trolls and humourous live updates. Be it her hilarious anniversary video with husband Akshay Kumar or the ‘warm welcome’ she gave to her new neighbour Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Insaan (MSG fame), she always leaves her followers in splits.

Now, that her husband’s recent release Jolly LLB is getting the love of critics and fans alike, she seems to have found yet another feather to decorate her cap, that of promoting Akshay’s films in the most hilarious way possible. Twinkle took to Twitter to write about how the box office and reviews are singing laurels about Mr K (Akshay Kumar) being a ‘jolly good fellow.’ She tweeted “So happy for Mr K – reviews and the box office both singing ‘ He’s a jolly good fellow! ‘ Go Jolly Go ! JollyLLB2.”

Just to remind you, Jolly LLB 2 released alongside Gurmeet Ram Rahim’s Hind Ka Napak Ko Jawab – MSG The Lionheart 2 on February 10. Twinkle tweeted her confusion about which “jolly good fellow” to support as both Jolly LLB and MSG were releasing on the same day. She tweeted about her dilemma by writing “Oh no! Both my favourites have movies coming out tomorrow! Confused which one should I cheer for because both are Jolly good fellows :)”

Check out Twinkle Khanna’s tweets about Jolly LLB 2 and husband Akshay Kumar.

Twinkle as a wife never leaves a moment to tease her husband too. This, we even saw when the couple appeared on Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan. Twinkle also shared a picture on Instagram where we see Akshay squeezed in between 12 ladies. She captioned it as, “When Jolly found himself in a bit of a tight spot but stoically stayed till the end because he loves the food at my bestie @gurleen_raheja ‘s so so much !”

Twinkle Khanna’s comic way of drawing parallels between situations and her ability to come up with entertaining puns prove why she is also a successful writer and a blogger.

