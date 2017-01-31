Jolly LLB 2 on The Kapil Sharma Show: Akshay Kumar shows off his lawyer-giri, see pics

Akshay Kumar, Huma Qureshi promoted Jolly LLB 2 on The Kapil Sharma Show. Akshay Kumar, Huma Qureshi promoted Jolly LLB 2 on The Kapil Sharma Show.

When comedy king Kapil Sharma and Khiladi Akshay Kumar come together on a show, you can expect a total paisa vasool episode. Akshay, who is busy promoting his upcoming film, Jolly LLB 2, will come on The Kapil Sharma Show with Huma Qureshi to show his lawyer skills, leaving the audience rolling on the floor laughing.

We would also see a hilarious session between Kapil, Sunil Grover and Akshay, where the actor would try to crack a case. The actor also shared a picture on Twitter with a caption that read, “Pushpa and I had a jolly good time today, arriving in true Jolly style! Don’t forget to tune in this weekend for #JollyLLB2onTKSS.”

Akshay has been on the show several times in the past while Huma makes her debut with promotions of her upcoming film. Last time, the 49-year-old actor appeared with his Rustom star cast, including Ileana D’cruz and Esha Gupta.

The Khiladi Kumar plays a lawyer in Jolly LLB 2. Talking about prep that went behind portraying the character, Akshay expressed that he has never prepared for his roles. “I don’t prepare myself for any role. I think my directors prepare more than me. I believe that I would not be able to compete with my director’s preparation because he is doing one film a year while I am doing more. Therefore, my common sense says that I only follow his preparation of the role for me. I don’t act smart in front of my director.”

Jolly LLB 2 also stars Saurabh Shukla and Annu Kapoor in pivotal roles. The film, which is a sequel to 2013 film “Jolly LLB”, which had Arshad Warsi playing the titular role, is scheduled to release on February 10.

