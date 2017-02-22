Jolly LLB 2 success gave Akshay Kumar and wife Twinkle Khanna a reason to celebrate, see pics

Jolly LLB 2 star Akshay Kumar and wife Twinkle Khanna’s romantic lunch date. Jolly LLB 2 star Akshay Kumar and wife Twinkle Khanna’s romantic lunch date.

Jolly LLB 2 success is keeping Akshay Kumar in a jolly good mood. To celebrate the success of the film, the actor — a self-confessed family man — took wife Twinkle Khanna out for a lunch date. Akshay’s recent release, Jolly LLB 2, which is the actor’s first release of 2017, has crossed Rs 100-crore mark.

Probably one of the most compatible Bollywood couples, Akshay and Twinkle are supportive of each other’s career. While Akshay is going strength to strength in his career, Twinkle is now a celebrated author. The couple, who have together worked on films like Zulmi and International Khiladi, tied the knot in 2001. They welcomed their first child, son Aarav, in 2002, and in 2012, they had a daughter named Nitara.

As we all know, Akshay Kumar likes delivering both quantity and quality. It is not yet February and the actor has already delivered one big hit and has a few other in the pipeline. He has wrapped the shoot of Toilet Ek Prem Katha while his production Naam Shabana, in which he also has a cameo, is ready for release.

But for this star, family comes first and he is often spotted with his wife and children Aarav and Nitara. Jolly LLB 2 has collected a total of Rs 100.37 crore by Tuesday, and it happily trumping this week’s releases such as The Ghazi Attack, Irada and Running Shaadi.

Watch | Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu on Naam Shabana, Action And More

The couple were spotted at a Mumbai restaurant and while Akshay looked dapper in formals, Twinkle opted for an LBD. Akshay and Twinkle do make a lovely couple together.

Also read | Jolly LLB 2 box office collection day 12: Akshay Kumar film hits century, enters Rs 100-crore club

See pics of Jolly LLB 2 star Akshay Kumar and wife Twinkle Khanna:

Earlier, there was buzz that Akshay and Twinkle were approached to judge Nach Baliye 8 but they refused the offer.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd