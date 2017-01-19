Jolly LLB 2’s song Jolly Good Fellow: A typical Akshay Kumar song, watch video

Jolly LLB 2’s song Jolly Good Fellow: This Akshay Kumar-starrer song has goofy dance steps, kitsch all around and lyrics that make absolutely no sense define these numbers. Jolly LLB 2’s song Jolly Good Fellow: This Akshay Kumar-starrer song has goofy dance steps, kitsch all around and lyrics that make absolutely no sense define these numbers.

Jolly Good Fellow is Jolly LLB 2’s Akshay Kumar number. You may ask, what is an Akshay Kumar number? Well, here goes. When Akshay is not doing a serious film such as Airlift or Rustom, there is a song in his film which is meant to be the next party anthem and which has the actor doing comedy the way only he can. Goofy dance steps, kitsch all around and lyrics that make absolutely no sense define these numbers. If you want a few more examples, hark back to Taang Utha ke in Housefull 3 and Johnny Johnny in Its Entertainment. Love them or hate them, you will be dancing to them at the next party/wedding you attend.

This time, those behind the song are Meet Brothers who have both sung and composed the song. The credit for writing the lyrics goes to Shabbir Ahmed. The song, along with a crowd of backup dancers, also has Huma Qureshi in it.

The song has Lord Krishna too. Akshay has time and again used the Krishna motif. While he played Krishna in home production, OMG! Oh My God, his 2007 film Bhool Bhulaiyaa had a chartbuster, Hare Krishna Hare Ram. The presence of Krishna in the song make for some stark visuals.

Had a lot of fun shooting this. I hope you have fun watching it!#JollyGoodFellow releasing sirf 1 ghante mein! pic.twitter.com/weGrZ5LBTZ — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) January 19, 2017

Aa Raha hai #JollyGoodFellow sirf 2 ghante mein! Hope aapko mazaa aaye dekh ke.. pic.twitter.com/9Fah84D9lk — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) January 19, 2017

Miliye #JollyGoodFellow se sirf 3 ghante mein! The promotional music video of #JollyLLB2 – out at 11 am!! pic.twitter.com/psK06YEah5 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) January 19, 2017

Earlier, a source from Jolly LLB 2’s unit said, “The lyrics highlight Lord Krishna’s camaraderie with the gopis. An afterthought, it was shot much after the film was completed. Though Akshay’s back was not in great shape, he cooperated and even improvised the steps.”

The actor himself took to the social media to share the song and build up some buzz for it, “Watch to know why he’s a #JollyGoodFellow :D Presenting the promotional music video of #JollyLLB2.”

Akshay is playing Jagdishwar Mishra, BA LLB, a lawyer who has a solution for all your problems. Be it filing a divorce case or small scuffle with your neighbour, Akshay has got all tricks. Starring Huma Quereshi, Annu Kapoor and Saurabh Shukla, Jolly LLB 2 is slated to release on February 10. The film has been directed by Subhash Kapoor. An earlier iteration of the film had Arshad Warsi in the lead role.

