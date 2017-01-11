Jolly LLB 2 song Bawara Mann: Akshay Kumar’s favourite song is now ours too. Watch video

Jolly LLB 2 song Bawara Mann: Akshay Kumar, Huma Qureshi-starrer new song is a lovely romantic number, which is soft and melodious. Jolly LLB 2 song Bawara Mann: Akshay Kumar, Huma Qureshi-starrer new song is a lovely romantic number, which is soft and melodious.

Akshay Kumar is starting 2017 with his Jolly LLB 2. We have seen the film’s trailer, its Holi song Go Pagal and now is the time to welcome its second song, Bawra Mann. The song coincidentally is Akshay Kumar’s favourite number from the film and after listening to it, we totally understand why. In fact, we are in love with it already.

What we love even more is the exchange between Huma Qureshi, who plays Akshay’s wife in the film, before the song begins. Akshay’s way of showing love in the film is, well, different. He tells Huma that there is no other husband in Lucknow, where the film is set, who will be making a whiskey peg and offering it to his wife. Akshay also plays the father to a son in the film.

See a few stills of Jolly LLB 2 shared by Akshay Kumar:

Bawra Mann itself is a lovely romantic number, which is soft and melodious. It is the kind of soothing number you listen to as you drive back home after a long day. The song has been written by Junaid Wasi and composed by Chirantan Bhatt. Jubin Nautiyal and Neeti Mohan have sung the song. Bawra Mann has been choreographed by Raju Khan and it was shot at Lucknow’s Ambedkar Park and Residency. Earlier, talking to a daily, Subhash said, “The song has Akshay thanking Huma for her love and support after she saved her life in the film.”

Akshay also wanted to pay attention to the lyrics, “Here’s my most fav. romantic song,pay attention to the lyrics,they’re simply beautiful, #BawaraMann from #JollyLLB2!” Tweeting about the song earlier, Akshay wrote, “A romantic track that I have fallen in love with #BawaraMann from #JollyLLB2 out in 1 hour only!” On Tuesday, he had written, “Can’t wait to show you a song that is close to my heart. #BawaraaMann from #JollyLLB2 out tomorrow at 10 am.”

Directed by Subhash Kapoor, the film has Akshay playing a street-smart lawyer Jolly aka Jogeshwar Mishra. The film is largely placed in Lucknow and shows how the blunt and abrasive lawyer finds his place in the world and fights for justice.

Huma plays his ladylove and voice of conscience. Bawra Mann comes at an important juncture in the story after an attempt has been made on Akshay’s life.

