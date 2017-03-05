After Jolly LLB 2, Sayani Gupta to play a 14-year-old in Jagga Jasoos

Sayani Gupta will be sharing the screens with Katrina Kaif again Jagga Jasoos. Sayani Gupta will be sharing the screens with Katrina Kaif again Jagga Jasoos.

Sayani Gupta is on a roll. After featuring in Akshay Kumar and Huma Quereshi starrer Jolly LLB 2 where she played the victim Hina Siddiqui, she will be sharing the screen with Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor in Jagga Jasoos. For this role, Sayani is reverse ageing as she plays a 14-year-old girl in the film.

Talking about how she clinched the role, Sayani said, “It’s the best casting of my life. I love dada (Anurag Basu) to have had the imagination to see me as a little girl who is all of 14 years. I loved his audition process as well, it was so simple. He is quite a genius and this character will always be very close to my heart. People who have seen me in the look can’t believe that I am not a teen.

“I remember I had cut my hair and went for the audition and dada was quite surprised because actors don’t do these things before they have gotten the part. And once I went on set on the first day of shoot, and we were deciding the look for the character, I insisted that I should cut my hair in this little bob. Ajay, Ranbir’s hair stylist, was all excited to chop my locks, but Dada wasn’t convinced at first but I had the look so vivid in my mind, that after a while with Ranbir’s help, I finally managed to convince dada. He was super happy with the look. And then I just got stuck in this short hair look for over two years now. And I love it.”

This is the second time Sayani and Katrina are working together. Thet have previously shared the screen in Baar Baar Dekho also starring Sidharth Malhotra.

