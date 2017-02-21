Jolly LLB 2 actor Sayani Gupta calls Akshay Kumar’s discipline over stunts, marvelling

Sayani Gupta played a pregnant woman in Akshay Kumar starrer Jolly LLB 2. Sayani Gupta played a pregnant woman in Akshay Kumar starrer Jolly LLB 2.

Actor Sayani Gupta is slowly making her mark in Bollywood. After Margarita with a Straw, she appeared in films like Parched, Fan and Baar Baar Dekho. Her recent, small yet powerful role in Jolly LLB 2, was one of her best till date. Her character is surely one of the best things the audience remembers about the courtroom drama. Ask her about working with Akshay Kumar, and she finds the action star’s discipline over stunts ‘marvelling’.

“Once I saw the stunt person do the stunt, I got very nervous. But I still wanted to do my stunts myself. I have a phobia of heights and when I had to jump off a 40-foot-high building, it was not pretty at all,” Sayani said.

She added, “While we were rehearsing, I had a very tough time to not contort my face or scream during the fall. Parvez Shaikh (action director) was trying to keep me calm and said ‘Don’t be scared’. I was like ‘I don’t want to be scared. But do I really have a choice?'”

Sayani then said it was her co-star Akshay who came for help.

“He gave me some simple tips which made it much simpler. I am grateful to him for being helpful, calm and such a master of stunts. His discipline over stunts is marvelling. Thanks to him, I could jump off the building with perfect calm as if I could do this in my sleep. Subhash sir was very pleased as a result,” she said.

Directed by Subhash Kapoor, the film also stars Saurabh Shukla, Annu Kapoor and Huma Qureshi.

