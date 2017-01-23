Jolly LLB 2 new trailer: Akshay Kumar’s fight against legal system gathers heat. Watch video

Jolly LLB 2 new trailer: Akshay Kumar is serious and means business. Jolly LLB 2 new trailer: Akshay Kumar is serious and means business.

Till now, we have seen the ‘Jolly’ good side of Akshay Kumar’s character from his upcoming film, Jolly LLB 2. We have seen him ‘Go Pagal’ and be the wittiest best. But in the film’s latest trailer, he is serious and only means business. While the first promo introduced us to Akshay’s character and how he takes up every challenge with a smile, the second one gives us a glimpse of his opponent Annu Kapoor’s role, who is nothing but a total badass.

Jolly LLB 2 revolves around a case in which both Akshay and Annu Kapoor are up for a face off in court. While Akshay is fighting for good and trying all that it takes to prove his client right, Annu Kapoor is too powerful and portrays a corrupt lawyer who will do anything to win the case. But who will finally win? You will have to wait till the film releases on February 10.

Just like its previous trailer, even the new one has Akshay’s powerful monologue through which he introduces the audiences to some facts about Indian Judiciary and the lagging court cases. He says that for 125 crore Indian population, the system has only 21,000 judges. And the number of pending cases are 3.5 crore.

Akshay also represents the difficulties of being a lawyer. In a sequence, we see a witness telling Akshay that he is on the right track, but he fears to stand up for the lawyer in the court.

Directed by Subhash Kapoor who had helmed part one as well, the first trailer of Jolly LLB 2 officially released on December 19. Apart from Akshay and Annu Kapoor, Saurabh Shukla reprises his role as the judge and Huma Qureshi is Jolly’s leading lady.

