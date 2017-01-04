Jolly LLB 2 ‘Go Pagal’: Akshay Kumar, Huma Qureshi splash colours with this crazy Holi song. Watch video

Jolly LLB 2 song Go Pagal: Akshay Kumar, Huma Qureshi-starrer Holi track is all about fun and pagalpan. Jolly LLB 2 song Go Pagal: Akshay Kumar, Huma Qureshi-starrer Holi track is all about fun and pagalpan.

The world might still be hungover in the spirit of New Year celebrations, but Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar brought in the vibrant festival of Holi, much early this year. With his much awaited upcoming film Jolly LLB 2 lined up next, Akshay Kumar is a busy man. The actor has a number of projects lined up in 2017, first one being this courtroom drama. And Khiladi Kumar and its makers have already begun making the audience curious.

The film’s first song just got unveiled and it is all about colours! The exuberant dance track, titled ‘Go Pagal’ has Akshay and his female lead Huma Qureshi getting drenched in the festive spirit adding to the Holi playlist this year. The song definitely captures the vibrancy of Holi in all its glory.

Akshay Kumar shared the song on Twitter, with the caption, “Here it is.. #GoPagal with our first song, my favourite song from #JollyLLB2!!”

The song will give you a Holi fever and the fun depicted by Huma and Akshay aka Jolly is a celebration of the colour of love. Akshay is seen in his most natural ease dancing just like anyone would during Holi. The energy of Akshay and Huma is truly infectious in ‘Go Pagal.’ Isn’t the title apt for the song?

Watch | Jolly LLB 2’s first song GO PAGAL Video Song | Akshay Kumar | Subhash Kapoor | Huma Qureshi

Akshay Kumar has been on a spree of revealing a number of stills and posters of Jolly LLB 2. Even before the song ‘Go Pagal’ was launched, he shared two posters. While the first made us aware of the launch time of the song, in the other still we saw Huma Qureshi too.

Are you ready to #GoPagal? 11 baje release hone wala hai Pagalpan wala gaana! pic.twitter.com/4uppPtB0I8 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) January 4, 2017

We are about to #GoPagal in one hour.. we hope you do too. pic.twitter.com/u0pQmLv8e8 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) January 4, 2017

The ‘Go Pagal’ teaser itself showed the fun and Holi feel. Earlier, Akshay Kumar took to his Twitter account to share the song’s little glimpse and wrote, “Here’s a sneak peek of Jolly’s pagalpanti. Check out the teaser of #GoPagal”

Here’s a sneak peek of Jolly’s pagalpanti. Check out the teaser of #GoPagal –> http://t.co/opOy2nvnKi — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) January 3, 2017

Well, the song’s teaser made Govinda excited about the song too. The iconic actor tweeted, “@akshaykumar @humasqureshi The teaser of #GoPagal has me waiting with anticipation for the full song now!”. In reply to this Akshay wrote, “So glad to know that, #GoPagal out tomorrow…would love to know what you thought :)”

So glad to know that, #GoPagal out tomorrow…would love to know what you thought :) http://t.co/jKghn9OWwW — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) January 3, 2017

Jolly LLB 2 is a courtroom comedy-drama film written and directed by Subhash Kapoor. Annu Kapoor will be playing the rival lawyer against Akshay in the film. The movie which is a sequel to 2013 film Jolly LLB is scheduled to release on 10 February 2017.

