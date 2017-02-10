Jolly LLB 2 audience reaction: Akshay Kumar gets thumbs up from public

Jolly LLB 2 audience reaction: While most loved Akshay Kumar’s performance, a few preferred his work in Rustom and Airlift. Jolly LLB 2 audience reaction: While most loved Akshay Kumar’s performance, a few preferred his work in Rustom and Airlift.

Akshay Kumar’s Jolly LLB 2 has released and we got altogether good reviews from audience members minutes after the first day, first show got over. Akshay fans were out to watch the actor’s turn as a lawyer in the film. While most loved Akshay’s performance, a few preferred his work in Rustom and Airlift. Some also felt Huma Qureshi’s role could have been meatier.

“I totally loved the film. Akshay Kumar is my favourite, his acting is superb, loved the comedy and the court drama too!” said a student who chose to watch the film over attending a morning lecture at the college. A young woman said, “Akshay has acted really well, there were times I wanted to slap the defence lawyer. It was a good comedy and showed intense court drama. Looked very real!”

Another college student told us, “I missed Arshad Warsi in this film. However, Akshay has done a great job! Huma’s role was not actually important, but she looked hot!”

An elderly gentleman who gave his morning yoga class a miss to watch the film said, “I liked the film. It is a family film, but can’t be watched more than once. I prefer other films Akshay did last year. He is a great actor.” A young woman entrepreneur told us, “Huma is looking beautiful, and Akshay is looking dashing as always! It was a total entertainer and I think it will do well this weekend!”

A group of three friends who watch all of Akshay’s film on the first day itself told us, “The judge has acted really well. Akshay was no doubt great, Huma is looking beautiful too. We never miss Akshay’s film, this is a good film, it is a good mix of comedy and shows us the loopholes of our judicial system.”

