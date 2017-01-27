Jolly LLB 2: Akshay Kumar turns Birbal in behind-the-scenes video

Jolly LLB 2: Akshay Kumar’s deftly mastered inflexion of words and lines in the characteristic manner of a lawyer is alluring. Jolly LLB 2: Akshay Kumar’s deftly mastered inflexion of words and lines in the characteristic manner of a lawyer is alluring.

Akshay Kumar can easily slide into any character. The dashing actor has a knack for embracing a common man’s mannerisms and demeanour on screen. It’s a delight to watch Akshay behind the scenes, trying to get nitty-gritty of a role. Akshay Kumar as an actor befits the whole texture of small-town setting. Makers have released a new behind the camera video – The New Birbal- that gives viewers an insight into Akshay’s goofy character Jolly from Jolly LLB 2.

Watch behind-the-scenes video

The actor makes even simple dialogues look crisp, light and delicious. Akshay’s deftly mastered inflexion of words and lines in the characteristic manner of a lawyer is alluring. “His body language is goofy, inappropriate but he wants to make the big impression by winning big cases. He wants to make his father proud of him. Jolly has all kinds of shade. He’s clever and business-minded, ” says Akshay about his character Jolly. Director Subhash Kapoor says that they wanted the appeal of Birbal’s personality in Jolly’s character. He also says that he wanted to keep Jolly’s character neutral.

“The audience can’t guess if Jolly is good or bad, honest or dishonest. We want people to love this character,” says Subhash. Jolly LLB 2 also stars Annu Kapoor, Saurabh Shukla and Huma Qureshi.

I grew up on Akbar-Birbal stories and I feel Jolly is the modern Birbal. Check it out: http://t.co/fmCrTfFYLh #JollyLLB2 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) January 27, 2017

Meanwhile, Akshay said he spoke to Arshad Warsi after coming on board for the courtroom drama. “I did speak to Arshad. He is not small (actor). He is my good friend. People just blow up things out of proportion,” the actor said in an interview. “I am very grateful to Arshad to show me the way of doing a film like this. He made the way for me, he made things easy for me. He made this film very big and I hope that ‘Jolly LLB 2’ also turns out to be a good film, ” said Akshay.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd