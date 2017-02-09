Jolly LLB 2: Pakistan mercilessly cuts Akshay Kumar film for ‘showing ‘Kashmiri Muslims in bad light’

Akshay Kumar’s Jolly LLB 2 release in India on February 10. Akshay Kumar’s Jolly LLB 2 release in India on February 10.

After Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees was banned in Pakistan for ‘negative portrayal of Muslims’, it appeared Akshay Kumar’s Jolly LLB 2 was heading for the same fate. Well, the news is that the film will not be banned but will undergo some serious cuts. The reason for Pakistan censor dragging its feet? They found the negative portrayal of Muslims in Kashmir in the legal drama.

Pakistan’s Express Tribune reported that for this reason “we are avoiding giving the film a censor clearance certificate. It could be banned from release in Punjab but we are still deciding its fate.” According to the newspaper, the film may not release in Pakistan’s Punjab. Meanwhile, the country’s Central Board of Film Certification chairman Mobashir Hasan is quoted as saying, “The film has been approved for public screening after recommending several excisions. Now it is up to the distributors, whether they want to release it or not. It has been cleared by the censor board.”

Apparently, the film has been so mercilessly cut that most of the important scenes are gone. In fact, distributors are left wondering whether they should even release the edited version. However, chances are the film will finally go ahead with the release despite being heavily truncated.

Earlier, the Bombay High Court had ordered the deletion of four scenes from the Akshay Kumar film as they were deemed defamatory to the judiciary and could amount to contempt of court. A Division Bench of Justice S.S. Shinde and Justice K.K. Sonawane also ordered the Central Board of Film Certification to certify the film afresh after implementing the cuts. The producers accepted all the cuts and the film will come out in theatres on Friday.

