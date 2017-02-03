Jolly LLB 2 mocks legal profession? SC asks makers to approach Bombay HC

Jolly LLB 2: The movie, which will feature Akshay Kumar in the role of a lawyer, also stars Saurabh Shukla and Annu Kapoor. Jolly LLB 2: The movie, which will feature Akshay Kumar in the role of a lawyer, also stars Saurabh Shukla and Annu Kapoor.

The Supreme Court asked producer of upcoming film Jolly LLB 2 to approach the Bombay High Court against earlier order appointing a panel to review the movie. The court said the case of the movie will be heard on February 7 as the matter will be heard by the Bombay High court on February 6. The Supreme Court was hearing the plea filed by Fox Star Studios, the producer of Jolly LLB 2 starring Akshay Kumar, challenging the Bombay High Court order on the formation of a three-member panel to look into the matter of the film’s portrayal of the judiciary system.

Ajaykumar Waghmare, the petitioner of the case had filed a petition in the Bombay High Court alleging that certain scenes in the movie depict the judiciary and the legal professional in a bad light, following which the High Court formed the committee to watch the movie and submit a report on the same. Waghmare has also asked the court to drop the word LLB from the title of the movie.

Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, who was prosecuting from the side of Fox Star Studios told a bench headed by Chief Justice J S Khehar that there was nothing objectionable in the film. In 2013 also, the original Jolly LLB, starring Arshad Warsi and Boman Irani, faced the same problems from lawyers in Meerut. The Akshay Kumar and Huma Qureshi starrer movie which is a sequel of 2013, Jolly LLB movie is scheduled to be released on February 10.

Meanwhile, Arshad Warsi is happy that Akshay Kumar is starring in Jolly LLb sequel.“Why are you touching my weak point? Just kidding! It’s not like that! I’ll tell you honestly and I have said it a lot of times, I am a very lethargic person. During Bigg Boss, I didn’t want to do anything further than that, and Jolly LLB was a coincidence. And as I said earlier, I am very happy that Akshay is doing it. Akshay and I talk a lot, and I think he has done a damn good job. I am really happy, and I really hope that the film does well,” Arshad said with an interview with indianexpress.com.

Also Read: Arshad Warsi on Jolly LLB 2: Why are you touching my weak point?

The movie, which will feature Akshay in the role of a lawyer, also stars Saurabh Shukla and Annu Kapoor.