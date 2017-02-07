Jolly LLB 2: Didn’t feel ignored while working with Akshay Kumar, says Huma Qureshi

Akshay Kumar and Huma Qureshi starrer Jolly LLB 2 is a courtroom drama. Akshay Kumar and Huma Qureshi starrer Jolly LLB 2 is a courtroom drama.

Actor Huma Qureshi, who shares screen space with actor Akshay Kumar in forthcoming courtroom drama film Jolly LLB 2, says she doesnt feel that her role will get ignored in front of Akshays stardom.

Asked whether she felt being ignored by Akshay’s presence, Huma said here on Tuesday: “I didn’t feel ignored at all.”

Akshay, who was also present at the venue, intervened and said: “How can I ignore actresses? Did I ignore my actress in Airlift. In Housefull 3, we had three heroines.”

Watch | Akshay Kumar and Huma Qureshi Talk About Jolly LLB 2

“On the contrary, I made shots for her (Huma) in Jolly LLB 2. I made food for her and used to give her a massage,” he quipped.

Huma later said: “Actually he has made this film, so that all the boys run away from my life by proving that she is a dominating girl and forces her husband to do all the work.”

She said that she is not feeling any pressure of featuring alongside an A-list actor.

“But I didn’t face anything like this (getting ignored by Akshay’s part). I love a lot of his films, Airlift being my favourite,” Huma said.

Huma Qureshi is teaming up with Akshay Kumar for the first time in Jolly LLB 2. Huma Qureshi is teaming up with Akshay Kumar for the first time in Jolly LLB 2.

Also read | Jolly LLB 2: Akshay Kumar film to delete these 4 scenes, watch video

Akshay and Huma were in Delhi for the film’s promotions. Akshay was asked how he prepared for his role of a lawyer in Jolly LLB 2. He said, “Actually I didn’t prepare much for this role. I am from North India, so my dialect was quite like the people of UP. Also in Jolly LLB, Arshad Warsi had created an image of the character, so I knew how to play my role. He made it very easy for me. Also, the director was a political journalist once. He has seen this world with his own eyes, so he made it very easy for me. I didn’t meet any lawyers, I just followed Subhash Kapoor.”

Jolly LLB 2 is slated to release on Friday.

(With inputs from IANS)

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd