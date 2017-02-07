Jolly LLB 2: Akshay Kumar film to delete these 4 scenes, watch video

Jolly LLB 2 stars Akshay Kumar, Huma Qureshi, Annu Kapoor and Saurabh Shukla, and is set to release on February 10. Jolly LLB 2 stars Akshay Kumar, Huma Qureshi, Annu Kapoor and Saurabh Shukla, and is set to release on February 10.

The makers of Jolly LLB 2 and all Akshay Kumar fans were surely stressed when advocate Ajay Kumar Waghmare filed a petition in Bombay High Court saying the film mocks the legal profession. He wanted LLB to be removed from the title of the film and alleged certain shots “portrayed lawyers in a bad light.” On Monday, HC asked the makers to delete four scenes from the film.

The makers have accepted the cuts and the film will open this weekend, minus the four deleted portions. Akshay, who is out promoting his film across the country, is in New Delhi with his co-star Huma Qureshi. While interacting with the media, he cleared the point about the particular cuts. “Four scenes have not been cut in Jolly LLB 2. One scene from the film is going to have four cuts,” Akshay said.

Check out the four cuts that have been asked by the Bombay High Court in Jolly LLB 2…

1. The scene where a scared judge, played by actor Saurabh Shukla, ducks and hides behind the chair while pronouncing his verdict in the crouching position only. The jumping on and off the dais will be removed, but the corresponding exchange of dialogue will be retained.

2. The scene where a lawyer is having a conversation with the judge and then signals his client, who then throws a shoe. The ‘signal’ shot will be deleted.

3. The scene where a shoe is hurled at the judge. The scene will be modified and the shoe will not land on the judge or his table.

4. The scene where an argument breaks out in the court, now needs to have modified dialogues. The line “Kya akkal lagaayi hai” will be chopped.

Akshay Kumar and director Subhash Kapoor have agreed to the necessary cuts/modifications. The producers, therefore, on Tuesday withdrew their petition from the Supreme Court against the Bombay High Court order, stating that they respect the court’s decision.

The film, on Tuesday, was issued a fresh certificate by the CBFC. However, this should be noted that the censor board on its part, also had some prior issues with Jolly LLB 2. As per the latest certificate issued by the CBFC, Lucknow has gone missing from a lot of places in the film.

No more Lucknow

The film is set in the culturally rich city of Lucknow. And while this could have only enhanced the beauty of the state capital onscreen, not anymore! All references to Lucknow and little digs at the city will be removed. CBFC wants Lucknow to be replaced by the word ‘local’ in dialogues like “Lucknow kachahari mein koi cheez time pe hui hai kya?” and “Baahar Lucknow ke lawyer mujhe kya bulaate hain.”

Yeh ‘Awadh’ hai

In another dialogue, “Yeh Delhi nahin Lucknow hai,” the CBFC has directed the makers to replace Lucknow by ‘Awadh.’

“Go Pagal” without Lucknow

Even in the popular Holi song “Go Pagal” in Jolly LLB 2, the word Lucknow needs to be muted.

While Akshay and Jolly LLB 2 makers have accepted the cuts, there were some filmmakers who took to social media to express their dissatisfaction. “I had faith in the judiciary. I still do. But their attitude to #JollyLLB2 is sad and reason for further despair in these times,” wrote maker Hansal Mehta.

