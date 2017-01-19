Jolly LLB 2: Akshay Kumar did this dangerous stunt against his director’s orders, watch video

Jolly LLB 2 star Akshay Kumar refused a duplicate’s help and jumped into Ganga during monsoon despite director Subhash Kapoor warning. Jolly LLB 2 star Akshay Kumar refused a duplicate’s help and jumped into Ganga during monsoon despite director Subhash Kapoor warning.

Akshay Kumar is known as one star who loves to push his limits when it comes to action and stunts. Time and again, we have heard the star convince his directors that he will do all his stunts himself. And this action star did the same while shooting for his upcoming film Jolly LLB 2 as he made his director, Subhash Kapoor, go against his better judgement and allow Akshay do a stunt in Ganga during monsoon.

In a recent video, we got to see Jolly LLB 2 star Akshay Kumar during his first visit to Benaras, which was shocking for the director. As the river was in full spate, the director had decided that a duplicate will jump into it. Akshay, however, had other plans.

In the video, the director talks about how the shoot was done just after the monsoon when Ganga was almost running at a danger level. Akshay, the stuntman-actor, convinced Subhash that he is a good swimmer and can do the scene himself. And see how comfortable the actor was…

Watch | Jolly LLB 2 star Akshay Kumar taking dig in Ganga

Well, Akshay is quite the package. From comedy to dancing to action, Akshay is just an all rounder. Also, a new song from the film has been launched today, which is a typical Akshay Kumar number with goofy dance steps. The song is titled Jolly Good Fellow.

Watch | Jolly LLB 2 new song Jolly Good Fellow, starring Akshay Kumar and Huma Quereshi

Akshay is playing Jagdishwar Mishra, BA LLB, a lawyer who has a solution for all your problems. Be it filing a divorce case or small scuffle with your neighbour, Akshay has got all tricks.

Starring Huma Quereshi, Annu Kapoor and Saurabh Shukla, Jolly LLB 2 is slated to release on February 10. The film has been directed by Subhash Kapoor. An earlier iteration of the film had Arshad Warsi in the lead role.

