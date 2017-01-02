Joined Munna Michael to overcome fear of dancing: Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Nawazuddin Siddiqui says he took up a role in Munna Michael — in which actor Tiger Shroff pays tribute to his dancing icon Michael Jackson — to overcome his fear of dancing. Nawazuddin Siddiqui says he took up a role in Munna Michael — in which actor Tiger Shroff pays tribute to his dancing icon Michael Jackson — to overcome his fear of dancing.

National Award winning actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui says he took up a role in Munna Michael — in which actor Tiger Shroff pays tribute to his dancing icon Michael Jackson — to overcome his fear of dancing. Nawazuddin says he has never attempted to dance in front of the camera, despite being in the industry for over 15 years.

“I will be seen dancing in ‘Munna Michael’. I signed that film because I was scared of dancing and wanted to overcome that fear. So, I took it as a challenge. I have never danced on screen. In fact, I have never danced in my real life too… like in parties,” Nawazuddin told IANS. “I used to think how these actors can dance onscreen. But I wanted to overcome that fear, so I joined that film,” he added. Munna Michael, which will be directed by Sabbir Khan, will also feature Ronit Roy and Nidhhi Agerwal.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui also says it was an “overwhelming experience” for him to work with director James Watkins for the drama series McMafia. Nawazuddin on Saturday shared a photograph of himself along with Watkins, who has previously helmed films like The Woman in Black. “It was an overwhelming experience working with James Watkins (director) and Hossein Amini (writer) for McMafia. The excitement continues to Croatia,” Nawazuddin captioned the image.

Nawazuddin will next be seen in “Haraamkhor”, which has been directed by Shlok Sharma and is slated to release on January 13.