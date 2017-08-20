John Abraham to work in a football film

John Abraham said he already had the script ready for his new film on football. John Abraham said he already had the script ready for his new film on football.

Actor John Abraham said now that he has completed the shoot of his upcoming film Parmanu, he would next start working on the project based on soccer. The 44-year-old star said he already had the script ready for his new film on football. “It’s a true story and a fantastic script. This film will be produced by me. I think nobody understands football the way I do (in the film industry). You can call me narcissist on this, but that is the truth. I’m passionate about the game and I’m learning it everyday,” he said here. Abraham also owns an Indian professional football franchise North East United FC.

The actor, however, said the film would not be about North East, but he would like to “inculcate the region in it”. When asked about the official announcement of the film, Abraham said, “I have just finished shooting of Parmanu. So, now I will concentrate on the script of this film.”

“The story is based on the nuclear bomb test explosions conducted by India at the Indian Army’s Pokhran Test Range in 1998 when BJP leader Atal Bihari Vajpayee was the Prime Minister. The film went on floors in May this year and completed its shoot last week. It has been produced by KriArj Entertainment, Zee Studios, Kyta

Productions in association with Abraham’s JA Entertainment and is scheduled to release on December 8 this year. The film also stars Diana Penty, who at present is busy with the promotions of her upcoming film Lucknow Central, also starring Farhan Akhtar.

