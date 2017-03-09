John Abraham, Tamannaah Bhatia to work together in Chor Nikal Ke Bhaagaa

This project will mark John Abraham and Tamannaah Bhatia’s first appearance together. This project will mark John Abraham and Tamannaah Bhatia’s first appearance together.

In freshly brewed news, we have recently learnt that Bollywood’s hot hunk John Abraham and Bahubali sensation Tamannaah Bhatia will be working together in their next film, Chor Nikal Ke Bhaaga, an action-packed thriller. Apparently, John will be portraying the role of a serious cop and Tamannaah’s character is that of an air hostess. We have also heard that Tamannaah’s character won’t be romancing John’s character and there is another protagonist who will be Tamannaah’s love interest in the film, and this is still kept under wraps. “Tamannaah is not romantically linked with John but with another protagonist.It’s a challenging role and will involve lots of mind games,“ confirmed one of the producers

Chor Nikal Ke Bhaaga will bring both the actors together for the first time. It is going to be produced by John Abraham’s home production house JA Entertainment , KriArj Entertainment , and Raj Kumar Gupta. JA Entertainment has given someone very well received film’s like Vicky Donor, Madras Cafe and more, and KriArj Entertainment by Arjun N Kapoor and Prerna Arora debuted their film production journey with Akshay Kumar’s Rustom, and are next releasing Toilet Ek Premium Katha and Padman, both with Akshay Kumar again.

Chor Nikal Ke Bhaaga will be directed by Amar Kaushik who was Raj Kumar Gupta’s associate director for film’s like No One Killed Jessica and Ghhanchakkar. We really hope that this fresh association, of producers and the director, put up a great film together, because we’re sure John and Tamannaah’s fans must be excited for it!

