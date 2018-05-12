John Abraham supports Akshay Kumar on Rustom costume controversy, says ‘won’t be politically correct here’

John Abraham says he stands by Akshay Kumar. John Abraham says he stands by Akshay Kumar.

John Abraham’s film, Parmanu has been facing controversy for a very long time with their former production partners, KriArj Entertainment, and this caused a delay in the release. The film that was initially scheduled for a release in December 2017 is now hitting the screens on May 25.

With the release date locked, John Abraham along with the film’s director Abhishek Sharma launched the film’s trailer on Friday, in Mumbai. They selected this particular date to commemorate 20th anniversary of India’s nuclear test.

While talking about the controversy, the actor said, “We are not here to throw mud on anybody’s face, we want to keep the controversy aside. We are confident about the film and the subject that we have chosen.”

“It was about our credibility and we had to stand for what we believed in. I think we have vindicated for what we stood. We fought our way out and we are here today, standing with the story that we always wanted to tell, the film that we made is here”, the actor added.

Director Abhishek Sharma said, “It is because of their decision that today we are standing here, we are happy that the film is finally coming.”

On how the controversy affected the actor, he said, “it was difficult to tolerate someone saying something about your credibility, about your production house, your film, but we fought it out.”

John dons the Indian army uniform in this film, hence he was also asked for his take on how Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna were served a legal notice for putting up for auction a Naval costume for his film Rustom. John took a stand on the same and said, “I won’t be politically correct here, I stand by Akshay Kumar.”

