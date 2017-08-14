John Abraham’s Parmanu The Story of Pokhran to release on December 8. See new poster

John Abraham starrer Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran is based on nuclear tests conducted by India in 1998. John Abraham starrer Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran is based on nuclear tests conducted by India in 1998.

John Abraham’s Parmanu The Story of Pokhran is one of the awaited projects of the year. Putting an end to speculations surrounding the release date, John announced on Twitter today that the film will release at the theaters on December 8. The actor wrote, “Embark on an extraordinary journey this December with Parmanu The Story of Pokhran.”

The story is based on the nuclear bomb test explosions conducted by India at the Indian Army’s Pokhran Test Range in 1998 when BJP leader Atal Bihari Vajpayee was the Prime Minister. During an event in Mumbai, the actor spoke about the film and said that though it is based on true events, it is equally entertaining.

“This subject had come to Prerna and Arjun (Of KriArj Entertainment). When they came to me with this subject I liked it and then we developed it in-house. We were very fortunate as the script finally shaped up really well,” said John.

The 44-year-old actor said that as a production house and representative of JA Entertainment, he and his team are extremely careful about selecting only good scripts because the audience in today’s age looks for only good content. Earlier, the production house has worked on projects like Madras Cafe, Vicky Donor, Force and many others.

The film also stars Diana Penty, who at present is busy with the promotions of her upcoming film Lucknow Central, also starring Farhan Akhtar.

