John Abraham’s Parmanu has roped in Rajasthani sufi singer Sawan Khan Mangniyar

Bollywood composers Sachin-Jigar have roped in Rajasthani sufi singer Sawan Khan Mangniyar for the upcoming film Parmanu, starring John Abraham. The composers visited Jodhpur to meet the classical legend for a special sufi recording.

The project will be Sawan Khan Mangniyar’s first Bollywood collaboration. He has earlier featured on MTV Coke Studio. “We are very impressed with Sawan Khan Mangniyar’s body of work and we are particularly fond of Rajasthani folk music. We will be inculcating a lot of folk elements in the music for Parmanu and creating a futuristic sound that blends the best of both the worlds,” the composers said in a joint statement. Parmanu is based on the nuclear test conducted at Pokhran in 1998 and is scheduled to release on December 8. Directed by Abhishek Sharma, the film also features Diana Penty and Boman Irani.

John Abraham has previously surprised his fans in critically acclaimed movies like Vicky Donor and Madras Cafe. These films were produced by John Abraham’s JA Entertainment. Parmanu will also be jointly produced by John’s JA Entertainment and Kriaj Entertainment.

A thrilled John said in an earlier statement, “I have never been in a hurry to produce films, I have been reading and searching for subjects that are disruptive yet engaging, stories must resonate with current social the political economic mood of the country and finding stories that reflect this takes time, this film fits perfectly with my pursuit.”

Earlier this month, John announced that the shooting for the movie has started. His tweet read, “Day 1.. Parmanu..The Story of Pokhran. Our biggest test ever!!! @johnabrahament @kriarj #Parmanu”.

