John Abraham on women power: Women can live their lives without men

John Abraham talks about women power and more on International Women’s Day. John Abraham talks about women power and more on International Women’s Day.

On the International Women’s Day 2017, Bollywood’s hot hunk John Abraham was a special guest at an event where visually impaired girls walked the ramp for a beauty pageant in Mumbai. John was as charming as always and made many of these girls’ dreams come true by simply meeting them. He was all cheery and hugged every participant.

In a media interaction, when John was asked to share a few words wishing his fans on Women’s Day, John said, “I would like to wish them a very happy women’s day!” He also added, “And remember you all are strong and can live your lives without men.” John has been one of those men in the industry who has always supported anything to do with creating awareness about women’s health.

More from the world of Entertainment:

John Abraham also spoke about what he really finds beautiful about women, since he was talking on the occasion of women’s day, he said, “Beauty is from within and not from the outside.” He then appreciated the courageous women who walked the ramp, all of them being visually-impaired

Also read | International Women’s Day: Bollywood, stop this sexist nonsense before you wish us on Women’s Day

He also talked about social media trolling these days. The Madras Cafe actor said that social media should be used more responsibly. He said, “It is not right to sit behind screens and just say anything.” John Abraham was accompanied by yesteryear actor Bhagyashree and ace director Subhash Ghai.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd