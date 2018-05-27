John Abraham on comedy scripts: It’s a genre I thrive on and love

John Abraham touts RAW as the most difficult role of his career so far. John Abraham touts RAW as the most difficult role of his career so far.

Actor John Abraham has a lot of films in his kitty, but he is missing doing a comedy movie. He says he is very eager to do one as it’s his favourite genre and so, he is planning to develop a comedy film under his home banner.

“Since no one is offering me a great comic script, I am looking out for my own. I am trying to develop my own. I am very excited about comedy and I want to do it. It’s a genre I thrive on and I love,” John said.

The actor, whose intense Parmanu – The Story Of Pokhran has just released, has his hands full currently with Satyamev Jayate, Batla House and RAW. He is also looking forward to create an Attack franchise in the hardcore action space.

“I think there’s an audience for everything,” said John, who said RAW is his “most challenging role” till date.

“I am nervous getting into RAW, and that’s fantastic because it’s positive nervous energy,” he said.

As far as comedy is concerned, he said: “I think I have honed my comic timing to a level where I enjoy doing comedy. Trust me, it’s easy to make people cry and to hold people. The toughest thing is to make people laugh. That’s why I enjoy comedy. I think it’s a big challenge.”

On the work front, John is enjoying the success of Parmanu. The actor talking about the film said it was a story that needed to be told. In an interview with indianexpress.com, John said, “Parmanu is based on a true story, this story must reach out to people. Sometimes films are made for commercial reasons, and sometimes a film is made because the story needs to be told. And Parmanu is a story that needs to be told.”

The film also starred Cocktail fame Diana Penty.

