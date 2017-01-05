John Abraham on Bengaluru molestation: Need to exterminate these animals

Force 2 actor, John Abraham is disturbed and shocked. Force 2 actor, John Abraham is disturbed and shocked.

Bollywood is collectively enraged at the sordid mass molestation episode that occurred in Bengaluru on New Year’s Eve. An angry John Abraham today made it clear it’s time to ‘exterminate the animals’ who perpetrate such criminal activities.

Talking to indianexpress.com, John said, “It’s disturbing and shocking. Sometimes you are a loss for words. You wonder if everything is being thrown out of the door. I am just appalled. I am shaken. I don’t want to say I am broken because in situations like these you need to fight back. I sometimes feel the sheer moral fabric of the country is breaking down and that’s the last thing you want to see in a country that is already sensitively divided in the name of religion, race, caste and gender. We are a democracy and it’s a miracle that it’s being held together and I hope the emerging India and the educated India overpowers what is happening. I wish and pray and hope we all can fight this together because these are animals and we need to exterminate them.”

Earlier in the day, Hrithik Roshan expressed his deep regret at the Bengaluru molestation incident and said, “It is sad. We all bear a responsibility and we all must do something about that. I feel very strongly as a father as a member of the society that if something like this is happening in an environment so close to me then I definitely must be impacted, must be affected and I must do something about it.”

Various other Bollywood celebs have reacted strongly against the mass molestation. Akshay Kunar posted a video on his social media account expressing rage and disgust at the sorry episode. Aamir Khan too recently called for stringent laws to strike fear in the minds of criminals. “The Bengaluru incident is saddening. We are hurt and ashamed that such a thing happened in our nation. We and every state government has to take the right steps and this should be a continuous process. There is no single solution to this problem. In America, when such an incident happens within two or three months the culprit gets punished and the case is closed. When this will happen here, change will happen. In today’s times, those who molest women think that nothing will happen to them. When examples are set before them that of culprits getting punished and being thrown behind bars, that is when the situation wil change and criminals will feel scared. It is important to do that. Through my films and other things, I strive to increase sensitivity among women on such issues.”

B-town also expressed rage at Samajwadi Party leader Abu Azmi’s statements where he partly pinned the blame on the dressing sense of women. The politician came under a lot of flak from all quarters.

