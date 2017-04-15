John Abraham’s next production on 1998 Pokhran nuclear test: I search for stories which are disruptive yet engaging

Latest News
John Abraham's next production is to be on Pokhran nuclear test of 1998. his untitled film will be jointly produced by John's JA Entertainment and Kriaj Entertainment.

By: PTI | Mumbai | Published:April 15, 2017 3:00 pm
John Abraham, John Abraham actor, John Abraham news, John Abraham films, John Abraham new film, John Abraham new movies, John Abraham production, John Abraham producer, John Abraham best films, entertainment news, indian express, indian express news John Abraham has earlier produced films like Vicky Donor and Madras Cafe.

John Abraham has surprised his fans in critically acclaimed movies like Vicky Donor and Madras Cafe. These films were produced by John Abraham’s JA Entertainment. The actor, once again, will don the hat of producer-actor with his upcoming film about the successful nuclear test conducted in Pokhran in 1998. This untitled film will be jointly produced by John’s JA Entertainment and Kriaj Entertainment.

Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed the same saying, “Shooting of John Abraham and KriArj Ent film begins on 20 April 2017. The film will release on 8 Dec 2017. The script penned by Saiwyn Quadras and Sanyuktha Chawla Shaikh, the writing team of #Neerja, with John Abraham playing the lead role.” A thrilled John said in a statement, ” I have never been in a hurry to produce films, I have been reading and searching for subjects that are disruptive yet engaging, stories must resonate with current social
the political economic mood of the country and finding stories that reflect this takes time, this film fits perfectly with my pursuit.”

The film is directed by Abhishek Sharma who has earlier helmed Tere Bin Laden. Abhishek told PTI, “I am glad to collaborate with John on this film. His involvement as an actor and a producer adds great value and credibility to my vision,” said Sharma.

“This story is one of the resilience and gumption that was shown by our national agencies to achieve one of the most critical achievements of the 20th century for our country. This will be our tribute to those men and women who selflessly serve our country and do not expect any accolades in return,” said Arjun Kapoor of Kriaj Entertainment said.

The film’s shooting will begin on April 20 this year and is slated for December 8 release.

