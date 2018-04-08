John Abraham files three criminal complaints against KriArj’s Prernaa Arora over Parmanu feud

Parmanu stars John Abraham and Diana Penty in lead roles Parmanu stars John Abraham and Diana Penty in lead roles

John Abraham and Diana Penty starrer Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran continues its struggle to have a smooth entry in the cinema halls. With the on-going feud between its producers, KriArj and JA Entertainment taking a sour turn, John Abraham has filed three criminal complaints against Prernaa Arora.

In a recent official statement, John’s JA Entertainment stated, “John Abraham, Director of M/s JA Entertainment has filed three criminal complaints against Prernaa Arora and her company, KriArj Entertainment for cheating, breach of trust, defamation and offences committed under the Information Technology Act.”

The statement further read, “John Abraham, through his production house JA Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. had signed a Co-production agreement with Prernaa Arora’s company Kriarj Entertaiment Pvt. Ltd. wherein Kriarj had agreed to pay Rs 35 crores to John’s company to cover the cost of production, fees of all actors and other production related expenses and had also agreed to additionally bear the Print and Advertisement expenses (P&A) for the film Parmanu- The Story of Pokhran against which John had agreed to assign the exploitation rights and 50% IPR of the film to Prernaa’s company. ”

JA Entertainment also added, “However, after Prernaa’s repeated delays in making payments by stopping cheque payments and giving wrong bank transfer details (UTR numbers) at every stage and refusal to pay the last tranches of payment, which were critical for completing the post-production work of the film, John followed the due process as laid down by law. He first gave a legal notice to cure the breach and after Prernaa’s failure to cure the breaches, John terminated the agreement with Prernaa in order to save his film.”

JA Entertainment in their statement also claimed that Prernaa Arora had illegally blocked the online publicity material of the film launched by John and that Prernaa has already recovered monies in excess of what she had to pay him from various third parties and yet did not pay him his dues. Aggrieved by this, John has opted for a legal support.

Recently, reports of Prernaa Arora filing FIR against the actor were also doing the rounds. JA Entertainment, however, rubbished any such report and had released a statement that read, “This is with reference to the media reports stating that an FIR (First Information Report) has been registered at the Khar Police Station against Mr John Abraham and his production house, JA Entertainment. We would like to categorically state that this statement is factually incorrect and misleading.”

