John Abraham: Human trafficking is violation of human rights, dignity

Human Trafficking has always been a threat to the society. So, to create awareness on the same, on the World Trafficking Day (on July 30), actor John Abraham extended his support to UNODC’s global ‘Blue Heart’ campaign against this social threat and shared his views on some of the most pertinent issues facing the region.

While speaking on the same to Samarth Pathak, communications officer, UNODC Regional Office for South Asia, the actor said, “Any kind of human trafficking is a serious threat to humanity. It is a violation of human rights and dignity. I hear about women and men being trafficked from their homes for sexual exploitation or to work as domestic helps in other cities and countries, and even young girls and children are not spared. It is so dehumanising! The root cause is the vulnerability of people: due to poverty, conflicts, inequality, and illiteracy. If these vulnerabilities can be identified and addressed, trafficking may be curtailed.”

Adding, “I extend solidarity with victims of trafficking everywhere, and endorse UNODC’s ‘Blue Heart Campaign,’ which has been at the forefront of international efforts against trafficking. I feel it is important to speak out more against it and create awareness because often we turn a blind eye to these issues. The public at large must be educated on human rights. All of us need to inculcate a sense of humanity and basic human decency to ensure no fellow being is exploited this way. My only appeal is for people to have a heart, and end this inhumane practice by protecting, respecting and fulfilling the human rights of all people, everywhere. This is our shared responsibility.”

Further speaking about his association with UNODC’s ‘Blue Heart’ campaign, the ‘Dishoom’ star said, “On World Trafficking Day, I support UNODC’s call to ‘act to protect and assist trafficked persons’. The mass migration and movement of refugees fleeing conflict and natural disasters across the world is a compelling and challenging human rights issue. It is truly sad to know that most people are never identified as trafficking victims and therefore cannot access most of the assistance or protection provided. I feel there is a need for the public, civil society, and governments to act now to enhance protection and assistance to affected people”.

On the work front, John will next be seen in Abhishek Sharma’s ‘Parmanu: The Story Of Pokhran.’The film, also starring Diana Penty and Boman Iran, is based on the nuclear bomb test explosions conducted by India at the Indian Army’s Pokhran Test Range in 1998. ‘Parmanu: The Story Of Pokhran’ is slated to release on 8 December 2017. (ANI)

