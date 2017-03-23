Inside John Abraham’s home: Here is your tour inside the actor’s sea-facing house. See pics, video

John Abraham gave his fans a tour around his new home in Mumbai. John Abraham gave his fans a tour around his new home in Mumbai.

Home is where the heart is and the home also reflects a lot of a person’s inner passion, desires, hobbies and little secrets. In a recent video, Bollywood’s hunk John Abraham gave his fans a tour around his new home in Mumbai and everything about it seemed to resonate a kind of peacefulness and warmth. As told by the actor in the video, his house has won the best home award from the Indian Institute of Architectural Design.

“A home will always speak about your character. So make sure that your home reflects who you are and what you are,” said John Abraham in the video.

The actor has a fascination for bikes and body building, and some of his favourite possessions include helmets of famous bikers and a fun gym. What you would never guess is that John is fascinated with the game of chess, and owns a chess board signed by Vishwanathan Anand.

The Dhishoom actor, who has been unusually humble throughout his career, said, “More than the middle class, I think it is simplicity that plays a key value in this. You can have any amount of money in the world, but if you decide you want to be simple, that should reflect in the architecture of your house. That’s what I believe. Very simple and functional. ”

Take a look at John Abraham’s house.

The actor is a self-confessed audiophile, hence the speakers.

Those wooden furnitures were made out of the log of dead trees claimed the actor.

Yup that’s how he spends his leisure time.

He also gave us a tour of his closet.

That is a chessboard signed by Vishwanathan Anand.

What’s more pacifying, the view of the sea or the colour of the furniture?

Now that is the kind of kitchen you would not say no to would you?

Now that is the kind of home you would love to visit everyday won’t you?

So how did you find the house of John Abraham?

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd