Parmanu: Five reasons to watch the John Abraham film

John Abraham starrer Parmanu brings a forgotten chapter from the Indian history to the front. The film’s story revolves around the nuclear bomb test explosions conducted by the Indian Army at Pokhran in 1998. If you are somebody who likes to revisit history through the visual medium then this film is a must-watch for you. However, if you are finding other reasons to convince yourself to book tickets for the film this weekend, here are a few of them.

John Abraham back in action:

While we loved John Abraham in films like Dostana and Garam Masala, which were cliched masala entertainers, we cannot move over how the actor has carved a niche for himself in the action genre. In Parmanu, we will get to see him in action. By action, we do not necessarily mean packing punches and throwing kicks but also, the ‘mind-games’ and the strategies employed by John’s character in the film.

John Abraham as producer:

Be it Madras Cafe or Vicky Donor, John has proved his mettle as a producer in the past. He has never failed to put quality content yet commercially driven films on screen. Parmanu is yet another example that proves John is a risk-taker in terms of his career.

Plot:

Revisiting and recreating a historic moment is not easy. Bollywood has time and again experimented and has had its own hits and misses. Parmanu is another such experiment.

Patriotism:

We hear John Abraham say towards the end of the trailer that whatever he will do would be for the country. After Raazi, Parmanu promises to bring a fresh perspective with regard to patriotism.

Diana Penty:

Diana Penty plays a pivotal role in the film. Just three films old, Diana is all set to present herself in a different avatar altogether. After playing Meera in Cocktail and Gayatri in Lucknow Central, the actor will play Ambalika, an Indian army member in the movie.

Parmanu, which was earlier supposed to release in December 2017, was pushed quite a number of times as production houses JA Entertainment and KriArj Entertainment were embroiled in a legal soup. However, now the film is all set to hit the screens this weekend, on May 25.

