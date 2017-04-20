John Abraham begins the shoot of his maiden Marathi project Savita Damodar Paranjpe

John Abraham seems excited about this new journey as a producer for a Marathi film. John Abraham seems excited about this new journey as a producer for a Marathi film.

John Abraham has begun the shooting of his first Marathi production venture, Savita Damodar Paranjpe. Sharing a still on his Twitter profile, John wrote, “1st day of JA Entertainment’s Marathi Film, Savita Damodar Paranjpe. Have been a big fan of this story. Finally getting to produce it :).”

Reports suggest that Savita Damodar Paranjpe is a thriller that revolves around a woman seeking revenge from the guy who had betrayed her. The film will be directed by Swapna Waghmare Joshi of Fugay fame.

Interestingly, five years ago on the same day, John had debuted as a producer in Bollywood with Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Vicky Donor and now he has embarked a new journey with his Marathi film. As a producer, John has given some impeccable performances in the industry. Apart from Vicky Donor, John is known for films like Madras Cafe and Force.

The actor has often spoken about the rich content of regional cinema. In fact, during the promotions of Force 2, he said that Bollywood should take some inspiration from Marathi and Malayalam films. “Hindi films should learn from Marathi, even Malayalam films because the content in their films is far superior to ours. We need to borrow this kind of talent to make great cinema in Hindi,” the actor had said.

In the recent times, a lot of Bollywood actors have started to pay attention to the regional cinemas. While Karan Johar has backed films like The Ghazi Attack and magnum opus Baahubali, actors like Priyanka Chopra, Salman Khan and John are actively promoting good content coming from regional films.

