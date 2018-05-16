John Abraham on collaborating with Nikkhil Advani for Batla House: We will make a fantastic film together

Nikkhil Advani’s Batla House to star John Abraham. Nikkhil Advani’s Batla House to star John Abraham.

Filmmaker Nikkhil Advani, who is collaborating with actor John Abraham for the upcoming film Batla House, says it is a story he has been working on for over three years.

Advani on Wednesday tweeted: “An association that began way back in 2005. I am so thrilled to be collaborating with Ritesh Shah once again after D-Day (and) Airlift. We have worked for three years on this story and are so happy to have John Abraham help us tell it. Batla House.”

A post from the official Twitter page of Emmay Entertainment read: “We are thrilled to announce Nikkhil Advani’s next directorial venture starring John Abraham in story of one of the most talked-about police operation in recent times, the encounter at L-18 Batla house. This one’s going to be big!”

John Abraham too tweeted about the same and wrote, “Someone who believes in me and I believe in him. Thank you @nikkhiladvani. We will make a fantastic film together!!”

Other details related to the film are still under wraps.

The real-life incident took place on September 19, 2008, against Indian Mujahideen (IM) terrorists in Batla House in Delhi. Two suspected terrorists, Atif Ameen and Mohammad Sajid, were killed while two other suspects Mohammad Saif and Zeeshan were arrested, and one accused Ariz Khan managed to escape. Mohan Chand Sharma, who led the police action, was killed in the incident.

