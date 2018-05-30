John Abraham quashes rumours of a tiff with Akshay Kumar: No truth to this

John Abraham was having a legal battle with Prernaa Arora over financial irregularities and her inability to make payments on time to complete the film Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran. John Abraham was having a legal battle with Prernaa Arora over financial irregularities and her inability to make payments on time to complete the film Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran.

Is John Abraham upset with Akshay Kumar? Did John and Akshay fall out over Prernaa Arora? — These are a few questions that were taking a round for a while now. A few media reports read that Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran actor John Abraham is upset with his good friend Akshay Kumar for not helping him in the legal battle against producer Prernaa Arora of KriArj Entertainment. But John himself cleared the air with a tweet.

John Abraham’s recent tweet reads, “Heard that my brother @akshaykumar and I are fighting..he would beat me up :) Sorry to disappoint but NO truth to this.” The actor further wrote, “The only explosions happening currently are on screen in Parmanu :).”

In a reply, Akshay too tweeted, “Absolutely 🙌🏻 So proud of you brother @TheJohnAbraham, heard you’ve done a swell job in Parmanu…gonna catch it real soon. Hugs :)”

See John Abraham and Akshay Kumar’s recent tweet quashing rumours of a tiff:

Heard that my brother @akshaykumar and I are fighting..he would beat me up :) Sorry to disappoint but NO truth to this. The only explosions happening currently are on screen in Parmanu :) — John Abraham (@TheJohnAbraham) May 30, 2018

Absolutely 🙌🏻 So proud of you brother @TheJohnAbraham, heard you’ve done a swell job in Parmanu…gonna catch it real soon. Hugs :) http://t.co/iunrJ3TYdl — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) May 30, 2018

Prernaa Arora, who spearheads production company Kriarj Entertainment Pvt Ltd, had a fallout with actor-producer John Abraham and filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor on the rights of their films Parmanu and Kedarnath. John and Diana Penty starrer Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran had to struggle to get a smooth release in the cinema halls.

It is said that Akshay Kumar has a good relationship with both John and Prernaa, and hence he preferred staying out of the whole matter and thus rumours were taking rounds that a tiff has also taken place between John and Akshay.

John Abraham and Diana Penty’s recent outing Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran has managed to keep the audience entertained. The film, despite facing a competition with much acclaimed Alia Bhatt starrer Raazi, has put up a good show at the box office so far.

