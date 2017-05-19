Jimit Trivedi, an actor to watch out for : Rishi Kapoor

Jimit Trivedi has worked in films like Gujjubhai the Great, Bhool Bhulaiyaa and Polam Pol. Jimit Trivedi has worked in films like Gujjubhai the Great, Bhool Bhulaiyaa and Polam Pol.

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor has praised Jimit Trivedi, actor who was a part of the show on Star Plus, Ek Doosre Se Karte Hain Pyaar Hum. He is all praises for the producers JD Majethia and Aatish Kapadia, “Hats Off productions is the only production house which has so much similarity to the theatre work I’ve done. I can say it is an extension to theatre for theatre artists. And, theatre is my first love so I know, I am definitely going to enjoy this stint.” And he is enjoying this unique show to the fullest.

Jimit, who started participating in theatre right since inter-college drama fest shares, “theatre makes you learn a lot as an actor. But, it is equally important to be the part of small screen or films for character roles as theatre is a passion but, it is not a medium where you can rely for your living. Money is almost negligible in theatre.” Ask him about sharing screen space with Akshay Kumar and he is all smiles, “It was an awesome experience.” And, he looks forward to have many more such stints on silver screen too.

Rishi on Thursday took to Twitter, where he shared a photograph of the actor and captioned: “Jimit Trivedi. An actor to watch out for. Confidence, looks and talent, rare combo!” Jimit has worked in films like Gujjubhai the Great, Bhool Bhulaiyaa and Polam Pol.

In other news, Rishi who is all set to share screen space with Amitabh Bachchan after over two decades in the upcoming film 102 Not Out, says it’s wonderful to work with the megastar again. Amitabh and Rishi have worked together in films like Amar Akbar Anthony, Kabhi Kabhie, Naseeb and Coolie. The film that is said to be based on Saumya Joshi’s Gujarati play 102 Not Out, will see Amitabh playing a 102-year-old man while Rishi will portray the character of his 75-year-old son.

