Jim Sarbh is the unsung hero of the larger than life Rajput fantasy Padmaavat

After much furore, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat has finally hit the screens. While the film’s villain Ranveer Singh is gathering much praise for his role as Alauddin Khilji, there is another actor whose performance is worth applauding. Jim Sarbh, who plays Malik Kafur, leaves you asking for more. Jim has a few scenes in the film and most of them are with Ranveer Singh but in every scene that he appears, you take a moment to notice his nuanced gestures, his carefully chosen dialect and his eyes that do most of the talking.

Kafur and Khilji’s relationship has sexual undertones and while the film does not explicitly state the same, it is quite evident that Kafur would do anything to please his master. Gay or bisexual characters are yet to find acceptance in mainstream Hindi films but the two actors play their part with much confidence and no stereotypes, which is a rare feat.

Jim Sarbh was an essential part of Ram Madhvani’s Neerja where his performance stood out amongst a sea of great performances. He was devilish, unforgiving and convinced the audience that he could actually kill anyone he pointed his gun at. Jim is successful in Padmaavat as well. He kills at the command of his master, laughs when Khilji’s happy and is even hit across the face when Khilji doesn’t like what he says, but all through this, his motive is just to please Ranveer’s Alauddin.

Earlier in the film, he is presented as a gift to Ranveer’s character by his father-in-law and through Khilji’s journey in the film, we realise that he is the backbone of Khilji’s villainous actions. Kafur’s love for Khilji is evident in scenes where he compares himself to Rani Padmavati but is met with disregard as Khilji isn’t the one who will love anyone, his only love is power.

In 2017, Jim Sarbh was seen in the underwhelming Raabta where he played the villain who would do anything to get his lady’s attention and he was also seen in Konkona Sen Sharma’s A Death in the Gunj where he had a small but significant part.

With Malik Kafur’s charcter in his filmography, Jim promises his audience that he is the one who can deliver perfectly, no matter what his character is. Here’s hoping he receives all the love for his wonderful portrayal.

