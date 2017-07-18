Jhanvi Kapoor taking dance lessons for her Bollywood debut? See photos

Jhanvi Kapoor is rumoured to debut opposite Ishaan Khattar in a remake of The Fault in Our Stars. Jhanvi Kapoor is rumoured to debut opposite Ishaan Khattar in a remake of The Fault in Our Stars.

Jhanvi Kapoor has become media’s favourite muse ever since she started making public appearances. And whether she is hitting the gym or going out for a walk, the paparazzi never misses an opportunity to capture her in their photos. Daughter of Sridevi and Boney Kapoor, Jhanvi’s Bollywood debut is one of the most awaited ones in the industry. She already has fanpages and audiences are eagerly waiting to be charmed by her on-screen. And now, Jhanvi has been spotted at a popular salon in Juhu, Mumbai and she looks dashing as ever in yellow. She was also seen in Bandra outside a dance class studio sporting an ethnic attire in the rains.

Earlier, there were rumours that Jhanvi will star opposite Shahid Kapoor’s brother Ishaan Khattar in the remake of Sairat or in a remake of the Hollywood film The Fault in Our Stars. Could she be taking dance lessons for the same? There were also murmurs of her being launched by Karan Johar in a sequel to the Alia Bhatt-Sidharth Malhotra starrer Student of The Year. Hoever, latest reports suggest the Karan Johar film is off the tables for her.

Check out Jhanvi Kapoor’s pictures from Mumbai:

Sridevi recently made a statement as to how she would prefer that Jhanvi gets married rather than get into Bollywood. The mother of two received lot of flak because her statement sounded a little regressive to fans. But quickly, the MOM actress put forward another statement clarifying that she has been always encouraging her daughters to be independent and have a life of their own but as a mother, she is bound to worry.

We hope Jhanvi makes her debut pretty soon and wows her fans as swiftly as she does with her looks.

