Sridevi’s daughter Jhanvi Kapoor is dating this boy? Here are all the deets about her boyfriend

Sridevi’s daughter Jhanvi Kapoor has yet again made news and this time, it is for a family picture that’s going viral. In the picture, we see Boney Kapoor, Sridevi and the beautiful Jhanvi but there is someone else in the frame too! Well, this boy is Akshat Rajan, Jhanvi’s close friend and by calling him a friend, we are playing it safe. The star kid has been often spotted with Akshat, and in fact, they regularly share pictures together. And if buzz is to be believed, the two are dating. With Akshat being present at a lot of family events of Boney and Sridevi, the speculation is just getting stronger.

Akshat is studying International Relations, with Entrepreneurial Leadership and Film and Media Studies at Tufts University. His sister is a filmmaker, who is prepping up for her film, Irada’s release. The film stars Naseeruddin Shah and Arshad Warsi in the lead roles.

Earlier, Akshat was confused with Jhanvi’s ex-boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya who is related to politician Sushil Kumar Shinde.

Jhanvi Kapoor has been making news ever since she has been attending B-town parties and making regular social appearances. The starkid is nothing less than a diva, just like her star mom, Sridevi. And we truly can’t wait for her to make her big Bollywood debut.

Earlier, Boney Kapoor had spoken about her debut with Karan Johar’s directorial. He said, “Yes, Karan has been talking to us about a film for Jhanvi and we’ve given consent. But we don’t know which project it would be. Since Karan has recently acquired the remake rights of Sairat it is being presumed that our daughter would be launched in this project.”

