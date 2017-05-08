Jhanvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan model for this ace designer. Who looks Bollywood ready? See pics

Jhanvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan turn muse for Sabyasachi for his Indian couture. Jhanvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan turn muse for Sabyasachi for his Indian couture.

Since last one year, Jhanvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan have been turning heads not only because of the gorgeous ladies they are but because of the way they are becoming Bollywood ready with every passing day. Whether it is a party or a get-together or an award show, the two are just unmissable.

And if you have noticed, they have started making appearances more often than before. Especially Jhanvi Kapoor, who has been turning up the heat with her sassy moves, public appearances and the way she often hangs out with Karan Johar.

Check out the pictures:

Recently, fashion designer Sabyasachi shared two pictures of Jhanvi and Sara, wearing his designs. Both look stunning in their respective attire and look completely ready to break the silver screen with their debuts. However, these two pictures also give us a strong message that the war of being the best has already begun between the two. While we cannot take our eyes off Sara’s beautiful face, Jhanvi’s attitude is something that has been a talk of the town.

Rumours are rife that Sara is prepping up to make a debut with Karan Johar’s directorial Student Of The Year 2, which also stars Tiger Shroff. There were also speculations that the star-kid has walked out of her second project, which was supposed to be a remake of Hollywood film Fault In Our Stars, starring Ishaan Khattar, Shahid Kapoor’s brother.

On the other hand, Jhanvi is prepping up for her debut too but the project has been kept under wraps. She would also be launched by Karan, as confirmed by her father Boney Kapoor. Well, we are too excited to see what’s going to happen. Reportedly, both would be making debut in 2018.

