Jhanvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Disha Patani glitter at Karan Johar’s birthday bash. Can he make a film with glam girls? See photos

When Karan Johar hosts a party, it indeed becomes the talk of the town because what happens in Karan’s parties never stays there only. From sparking many speculations around who came with whom to who left with whom, the parties of Ae Dil Hai Mushkil director give us the best gossip. Like every year, this year too Karan threw a party for his family and friends on his 45th birthday. On his guest list were only 128 people. Among those who arrived at the party were Bollywood’s upcoming heartthrobs, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story actor Disha Patani, Saif Alia Khan’s daughter Sara Ali Khan and Sridevi’s daughter Jhanvi Kapoor.

While Karan is a man known for turning around the life of Bollywood’s star kids, Disha, Sara, and Jhanvi might soon get lucky too. Well, it is Karan’s birthday party only where his Student of The Year, Alia Bhatt became centre of attraction and hogged all the limelight. In her Facebook live chat with Karan on his birthday, Alia only revealed how she got Karan’s special attention on his 40th birthday celebrations. “When I arrived at Karan’s party, he held my hand, left everything he was doing and for next half an hour he introduced me to each and every person at the party. He made sure that I feel comfortable in the party,” said Alia.

Saif’s daughter seems to have already become a darling of Bollywood as we saw her posing with King Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, holding his hand. Later she also clicked pictures with Jhanvi Kapoor and Manish Malhotra. The beautiful daughter of Saif have no reasons to worry as daddy Saif has full confidence in Karan as a filmmaker. Earlier when Saif was asked about it, he said, “Karan is good with newcomers and according to me, he is the perfect person for her. He is a very intelligent and a passionate filmmaker and he understands films. I am very pleased that she is with him.”

The other one to be launched by the reigning deity of all-star kid launches, Karan Johar, will be Jhanvi Kapoor. Boney Kapoor has confirmed the news earlier in an interview. “Yes, Karan has been talking to us about a film for Jhanvi and we’ve given consent. But we don’t know which project it would be. Since Karan has recently acquired the remake rights of Sairat it is being presumed that our daughter would be launched in this project,” revealed Boney.

Jhanvi Kapoor arriving at Karan Johar’s birthday bash on Thursday evening. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Jhanvi Kapoor arriving at Karan Johar’s birthday bash on Thursday evening. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Sara Ali Khan arriving at Karan Johar’s birthday bash on Thursday evening. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Sara Ali Khan arriving at Karan Johar’s birthday bash on Thursday evening. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Though Disha Patani is no star-kid, still the actor has proved herself enough in her few films that she has everything it needs to be a Dharma Productions heroine. And with her being invited to Karan’s party, the actor can stay assured about a bright future.

