Jhanvi Kapoor photos: 18 best looking, beautiful HQ and HD photos of Jhanvi Kapoor

Jhanvi Kapoor, the beautiful daughter of Sridevi and Boney Kapoor, has been an internet sensation even before her entry in Bollywood. She is the perfect balance of sultry and classy just like her mother and is rumoured to debut in a Karan Johar film.

jhanvi kapoor, jhanvi kapoor pictures, jhanvi kapoor photos, jhanvi kapoor hot pics Jhanvi Kapoor’s debut in Bollywood is much-awaited.

Jhanvi Kapoor, the gorgeous diva of the Kapoor family has been a popular sensation on social media and is surrounded by paparazzi every time she makes a public appearance. Jhanvi has not yet starred in any of the Bollywood flicks but the star kid has been seen accompanying her mother at numerous occasions, getting familiar with the tinsel town.

She has been speculated to take acting training from a theater school in California. Owing her beauty to her mother Sridevi, Jhanvi has long been speculated to debut in Bollywood. Rumors of her featuring in Karan Johar’s Student of The Year 2 were doing the rounds on social media for a long time. However, Jhanvi’s debut movie is yet to be confirmed.

She has also reportedly been dating star kid, Akshat Rajan who has been spotted at various Kapoor family gatherings with Jhanvi. Of late, she has been spotted with Ishaan Khattar, Shahid Kapoor’s brother. Her dressing sense is impeccably chic and she always dons a balance of sultry and classy, whether it be her casual or red carpet avatars.

Jhanvi Kapoor looks just like her beautiful mother Sri Devi.

Jhanvi Kapoor is a perfect blend of classy and sultry.

A throwback picture from one of her birthdays where is posing like a princess.

Jhanvi Kapoor with her alleged boyfriend Akshat Rajan.

Throwback picture of Jhanvi Kapoor in white.

Jhanvi Kapoor is totally rocking this colorful look.

She is looking absolutely ravishing in this golden number.

She is said to star opposite Sushant Singh Rajput in her debut movie.

She has reportedly been dating this handsome star kid, Akshat Rajan.

Jhanvi definitely looks like a dream in this monochrome picture.

Jhanvi looks sizzling in this LBD.

Jhanvi Kapoor is going to attend an acting school in California.

Jhanvi Kapoor has been an internet sensation for her chic looks.

Jhanvi Kapoor was also rumoured to debut in Karan Johar’s Student of The Year.

Both she and her sister Khushi’s entry in Bollywood is highly anticipated.

Looks like, she has beauty in her genes itself.

She looks so classy in this beautiful feathered gown.

Jhanvi Kapoor in her favourite hairstyle.

She and her equally beautiful sister Khushi Kapoor have managed to grab attention even before their launch in Bollywood owing to their regular social media updates.

