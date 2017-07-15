Jhanvi Kapoor looks seamlessly stunning in every frame just like her mother Sridevi. These pictures are proof

Jhanvi Kapoor is soon to make Bollywood debut but her film has not been revealed yet. Jhanvi Kapoor is soon to make Bollywood debut but her film has not been revealed yet.

Coming from a family of filmmakers and actors, Jhanvi Kapoor surely has her own pros and cons as she is set to make her debut in Bollywood. However, what nobody can take away from this next generation actor is the fact that she’s got the genes of her mother Sridevi when it comes to being beautiful and the epitome of grace. Unlike Sara Ali Khan, the project in which Jhanvi is to make her debut in Bollywood is still kept under wraps. While we are impatient to know if she is one of the leading ladies for Student Of The Year 2, starring Tiger Shroff, we are also obsessed with her pictures as she looks picture perfect, no matter her poses.

Talking about her daughter, the MOM actor Sridevi said, “Wherever she goes she gets clicked, so what do I say about that. Even when you go to a restaurant or gym or anywhere, they (media) are everywhere and I can’t blame them also as they are doing their job. But at the same time it is quite tough (to deal with all this), but she has chosen this profession so she has to cope up with this.”

While comparisons are bound to happen, Sridevi said that Jhanvi shouldn’t be compared to her as she is just a debutant. “When Jhanvi does her first film, people should judge her as an individual. It will be unfair to compare a girl who is just starting out her career with someone who has done 300 films,” Sridevi said to Bombay Times.

(Picture credit: Varinder Chawla) (Picture credit: Varinder Chawla)

(Picture credit: Varinder Chawla) (Picture credit: Varinder Chawla)

Meanwhile, Sridevi is riding high on success of MOM, which is running strong even during the weekdays. Now, it has to be seen if Boney Kapoor’s production venture would see a dip with Jagga Jasoos’ release.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd