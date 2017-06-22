Jhanvi Kapoor has a crush on Ranbir Kapoor? Sridevi’s answer will surprise you

Sridevi reveals the truth behind her daughter’s crush on Ranbir Kapoor. Sridevi reveals the truth behind her daughter’s crush on Ranbir Kapoor.

Sridevi is currently promoting her film MOM, which is slated to release on July 7. This happens to be her 300th film, and the actor is happy to have worked in something like MOM as she is careful about choosing her scripts. Just a week before the release of her film, the actor in an interview to Mumbai Mirror spoke about her daughter Jhanvi Kapoor’s debut in Bollywood, the recent media reports claiming Jhanvi’s crush on Jagga Jasoos actor Ranbir Kapoor and why she did not stop Jhanvi from foraying into the movie industry.

Speaking about her daughters, the actor says that she did not stop Jhanvi from debuting in films because of a close friend’s daughter who was married early on, and even after six years of happy marriage she complains. She said, “While we may slog, we’re protective of our children and don’t want to expose them to stress and toil. But a friend’s daughter, who was pushed into marriage early, still complains, even after six years of a happy marriage. I didn’t want Jhanvi to blame me so I gave my consent even though I wish she’d stayed away from this industry, because I didn’t want my child to go through all the pain, sacrifices and heartache.”

She then added how the reports about Jhanvi following Ranbir Kapoor at a party affected her daughter. She explained how Jhanvi had said that she was with Gauri Shinde at the reported party. She recounted, “But mummy, I was with Gauri aunty (Gauri Shinde, director of English Vinglish) Jhanvi protested and I told her, ‘Welcome to my world, if you want to be a part of it, you have to be prepared for all this.”

