Jhanvi Kapoor is bonding with friends Sara Ali Khan and Ishaan Khatter at Sridevi’s MOM screening, see photos

English Vinglish star Sridevi is making her presence felt on the big screen with Ravi Udyavar’s MOM. And at the latest screening of the film, who’s who of the town graced the event but what caught our attention was her daughter Jhanvi Kapoor hanging out with her B-town friends that she had invited.

Her closest friend Sara Ali Khan along with buddy Rhea Chakraborty made an appearance among others. And how could Jhanvi’s rumoured boyfriend Ishaan Khatter be left behind? Yes, Shahid Kapoor’s brother also came to wish Sridevi the best for her upcoming film. Sara looked charming in white while Jhanvi stole the show in her denim ensemble. This is definitely not the first time that Sara and Jhanvi have been spotted hanging out together. Initially, it was reported that the two did not get along well.

Jhanvi has also been spending ample time with rumoured beau Ishaan Khatter. She was last spotted on a movie date with Ishaan at the screening of Hollywood film, Baby Driver. The young stars who are all set to make their Bollywood debut soon are already a craze for the paparazzi. As it is, the internet cannot stop drooling over the young Kapoors and Khans and this time too they managed to turn heads at the screening.

Have a look at Jhanvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and Ishan Khatter’s pictures from the screening of MOM.

While Sara Ali Khan is going to appear in Kedarnath opposite Sushant Singh Rajput, Ishaan Khatter is debuting in a Majid Majidi’s film Beyond the Clouds. Though Jhanvi’s debut has been much talked about in the industry, her debut project has still not been confirmed. Well, we hope that these stars give their best shots in their debuts and are as rocking as their awesome predecessors.

