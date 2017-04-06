Jeetendra’s 75th birthday: Tusshar Kapoor will not attend celebrations but grandson Laksshya will. Check out plans for birthday

Jeetendra to celebrate 75th birthday in Jaipur. A grand event to be hosted by wife Shobha Kapoor. Jeetendra to celebrate 75th birthday in Jaipur. A grand event to be hosted by wife Shobha Kapoor.

There were reports that Jeetendra’s grandson Laksshya will not be attending his grandfather’s 75th birthday celebration as his father Tusshar Kapoor is taking him along for his Golmaal Again’s shooting schedule, which will begin from April 7 in Hyderabad. However, Jeetendra in an interview with Mumbai Mirror has clearly stated that Laksshya would accompany him for his grand birthday celebration in Jaipur, which is being orgranised by his wife Shobha Kapoor.

The actor, who is to turn 75-year-old on April 7, said, “My high is that my nine month-old grandson Laksshya is coming with me. Earlier, Tusshar was supposed to take him to Hyderabad where he is shooting Golmaal Again. Now, he has agreed to let Laksshya accompany Shobha and me to Jaipur. That is my birth day gift. I will get a week-long vacation with my baby. The other high is that four of my childhood friends, with whom I spent my adolescence, are flying in from Denmark and the US. Shobha and I, my friends and their wives were all dating around the same time. So we go as far back as 56 years. How Shobha is going to manage such a large affair beats me.”

Since the commitments were made much ahead, Tusshar will be celebrating Jeetendra’s birthday a day before leaving for their film’s shoot. As reported by Deccan Chronicles, a source close to the actor has said, “Tusshar’s dates were committed in advance. Though the Mumbai schedule wrapped up on Sunday, it would be very hectic for Tusshar and Laksshya to go to Jaipur just for a day and then head to Hyderabad. So they will celebrate Jeetuji’s birthday at home before leaving.”

Jeetendra’s wife Shobha Kapoor has planned a huge celebration for the actor in Jaipur where over 200 guests have been invited, which includes the names of his close friends from the industry and some family members too. The actor has said that he wanted the celebrations to be in Mumbai but Ekta Kapoor and Shobha wanted it to be a grand affair.

Tusshar has been a constant part of Golmaal series, which began in 2006. Apart from the actor, the film stars Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Kunal Kemmu, Johny Lever and others. Parineeti Chopra has replaced Kareena Kapoor Khan, becoming the new addition to Golmaal family. The film is being directed by Rohit Shetty.

