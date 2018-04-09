Jaya Bachchan turns 70, spends ‘quiet’ time with family, see photo

Jaya Bachchan turned 70 on Monday. Jaya Bachchan turned 70 on Monday.

Actor and politician Jaya Bachchan turned 70 on Monday. She rang in her birthday with her family members. Her husband and megastar Amitabh Bachchan wrote a post about the midnight celebrations on his blog. He also shared a photograph of Jaya seated in the midst of their son Abhishek and daughter Shweta.

“At the stroke of the midnight hour, the greetings and wishes and calls and the feeding of sweetmeats; the gifting of love and togetherness and the welcoming of the lady on her 70th! She be wife and mother… and she be with her ‘progress report’

“Feelings and love delivered… writings of occasion hand-written on card… the gratitude of the special day and spending the time with all about, reminiscing… Quiet… still and intimate… The best way to bring in a remembrance and the passage of time over the year gone by,” Big B wrote.

See Jaya Bachchan’s photo with son Abhishek and daughter Shweta:

Abhishek Bachchan also shared an old picture of his mother and wrote, “Happy Birthday Ma. You are the world to me, love you!.” See his post here:

Here are some more birthday wishes for Jaya Bachchan:

@SrBachchan Salgirah mubarak #Jaya Bachchan.Your diploma film at FTII Suman is the reason I joined the film industry. Thanku.Jeete Raho Khush raho.Bahut saara pyar — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) April 8, 2018

Happy Birthday Jaya Aunty! Your energy and compassion are second to none and I wish you an absolutely fantastic birthday.

Lots of love 💖 pic.twitter.com/o6nlzXgeyU — Sonam Kapoor (@sonamakapoor) April 9, 2018

With films like Guddi, Abhimaan and Mili, the actress became synonymous with roles that exuded innocence. Then there were titles like Silsila, Chupke Chupke, Koshish and Sholay in which she displayed her range as an actor.

On the political front, she is a candidate of the Samajwadi Party.

